RuggON Delivers Rugged Android 12 Tablet with GMS Certification

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: RuggON

Los Angeles, California. RuggON is releasing its 10" SOL PA501 Rugged Tablet running Android 12 while being GMS certified (Google recommended standards). The tablet follows the IP65, MIL-STD-810G, and MIL-STD-461G criteria for managing electromagnetic interference points of subsystems and equipment used in military programs and applications.

Tom Wang, RuggON North America's CEO said, "Adding the Android 12 operating system along with Google GMS certification to the unit's purpose-built adaptability further strengthens its ability to fit into virtually any role in any industry requiring an up to date, engineered, and built rugged mobile computing device."

Included is a low-energy battery increasing optimization and maturity, the ability to handle and secure confidential data, and connectivity options such as:

802.11 ac with 2X2 MU-MIMO

Bluetooth 5.0

4G LTE

The user interface is customizable for application specific use.

"RuggON is proud that the SOL PA501 is the industry's forerunner of things to come in the rugged Android tablet market," ends Wang.

