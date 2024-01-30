SYSGO's PikeOS Blasts to the Top of ECSS-E-ST-40C Certification

Image Credit: SYSGO SYSGO's RTOS PikeOS and hypervisor reached the highest-level of space safety standard ECSS-E-ST-40C (Category A) for the first time. PikeOS' hypervisor functionality combines heterogenous systems allowing for the design of mixed-critical platforms saving costs, space, energy, and weight. According to the company, flight control, gateway, and monitoring can safely and securely run simultaneously in time and space.

SYSGO is also offering a PikeOS certification kit for SPARC architecture (LEON4) giving developers a simpler way to integrate Common Criteria EAL 5+ level (version 5.1.3). Included are instructions and artifacts to design safety-critical space applications utilizing PikeOS' hypervisor functionality.

Etienne Butery, CEO of SYSGO offered, "We are proud to contribute to the safety in space by delivering the PikeOS technology with the highest safety certification level ECSS Cat. A, We want to provide our customers with the best possible foundation for their embedded space systems looking forward to fostering more space travels with astronauts on board."

