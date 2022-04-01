Embedded Computing Design

Tech Two-Steps: Trends in RTOS & Linux, APEC & the Silicon Hills

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

April 01, 2022

Tech Two-Steps: Trends in RTOS & Linux, APEC & the Silicon Hills

On this episode of the Embedded Insiders, Brandon and Rich review the recent Applied Power Electronics Conference, or APEC, as a proxy for how the industry works post-pandemic and the reality of supply chain demand.

 

 


Then, Scot Morrison, Vice President and General Manager of Siemens Digital Industries Software, formerly Mentor Embedded Software, shines a light on the future of embedded operating systems and how the industry will balance features, flexibility, and openness moving forward.

Later, Assistant Editor Taryn Engmark analyzes advances in genomic sequencing being driven by advances in data analysis, and where that leaves us on the road to precision medicine.

 

Subscribe

More from Embedded Computing

Categories
Software & OS - Operating Systems, Filesystems & Libraries
Healthcare - Telehealth & Healthcare IoT
Open Source - Linux, FreeRTOS & Related
Consumer
Matter Standard – the Future of Smart Home Design

March 24, 2022

MORE
Industrial
Image Provided by Toshiba Electronics Europe
Toshiba Releases a New Series of Mikroelektronika Click Boards Featuring Stepper Motor Drivers

April 5, 2022

MORE
Processing
Synopsys and Microsoft Launch First Broad-Scale EDA Cloud SaaS Solution

April 4, 2022

MORE
Software & OS
Tech Two-Steps: Trends in RTOS & Linux, APEC & the Silicon Hills

April 1, 2022

MORE