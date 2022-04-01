Tech Two-Steps: Trends in RTOS & Linux, APEC & the Silicon Hills

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

On this episode of the Embedded Insiders, Brandon and Rich review the recent Applied Power Electronics Conference, or APEC, as a proxy for how the industry works post-pandemic and the reality of supply chain demand.



Then, Scot Morrison, Vice President and General Manager of Siemens Digital Industries Software, formerly Mentor Embedded Software, shines a light on the future of embedded operating systems and how the industry will balance features, flexibility, and openness moving forward.



Later, Assistant Editor Taryn Engmark analyzes advances in genomic sequencing being driven by advances in data analysis, and where that leaves us on the road to precision medicine.