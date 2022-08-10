STMicroelectronics Releases TouchGFX 4.20 for Advanced Graphics on STM32 Microcontrollers

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

STMicroelectronics, a global semiconductor company, released version 4.20 of its TouchGFX user interface design software for STM32 microcontrollers. Updates in this version enable support for the company's NeoChrom graphics accelerator, integrated in ST's advanced MCUs.

NeoChrom is based off ST’s Chrom-ART Accelerator™ and allows full-screen rotation at any angle and supports texture mapping for high quality graphics.

With the NeoChrom accelerator on-chip, the performance level of embedded graphics in recent STM32 MCUs is almost to that of application processors in today’s smartphones and tablets.The MCUs are also more affordable and power efficient, able to run on bare metal simple operating systems such as FreeRTOS and Microsoft® Azure ThreadX.

Developers also stand to benefit from other features of TouchGFX 4.20, which include support for importing and exporting custom widgets. The environment includes graphical development tool TouchGFXDesigner, and X-CUBE-TOUCHGFX embedded software, which provides the necessary firmware to deploy user interface on the target MCU. TouchGFX is also fully integrated with the STM32Cube MCU-development ecosystem.

For more information, or to download TouchGFX, visit https://www.st.com/en/embedded-software/x-cube-touchgfx.html.