The Road to embedded world '23: Palo Alto, California, Mender.IO
February 23, 2023
News
On this stop at Mender, we are going to learn about its solution to provide secure, risk tolerant, and efficient over-the-air updates for all device software. Mender’s experts will be at embedded world 2023 and demonstrating live updates on devices.
Mender provides value through the following:
- Deliver highly secure and robust updates
- Automate deployments across your global fleet of connected devices
- Mitigate risks at large scale based on a predefined update deployment plan
- Customize your deployments and avoid lock-in to any specific platform
- Reduce total cost of ownership throughout the life of your product
- Monetize faster with rapid deployment of new features, services and product improvements
Mender's approach
- Built-in security and robustness
- Features and support level for any scale fleet management
- Flexibility to integrate with existing infrastructure without commitment to a specific platform
- End-to-end software update manager with client-server architecture
- Open source with a community of users enabling updates on any hardware or operating system
For more information, visit mender.io.