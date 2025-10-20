The Road to embedded world North America: Mender by Northern.tech Extends OTA Update Abilities

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Blog

Image Credit: Northern.tech

Northern.tech, the leader in device lifecycle management (DLM), will attend embedded world North America 2025 as it showcases its latest innovations in its Mender for secure OTA update technology while also highlighting its expanded support for product fleets with mixed operating systems (OS), from embedded Linux to real-time operating systems (RTOS) including Zephyr.

“Look at any smart, connected product, and then to the number of products that company creates and manages, the complexity is exponentially compounding,” states Eystein Måløy Stenberg, Chief Technology Officer at Northern.tech. "More so now than ever before, OEMs must future-proof operations to support this growing complexity; and, the OTA update infrastructure is a linchpin in that solution.”

Visitors to the Mender Booth, 9030, will view a live demonstration of Northern.tech’s secure and robust OTA updates for real-time operating systems, showcasing Zephyr-based devices. There you will also learn more about:

Managing growing complexity for IoT and smart products

Maintaining heterogenous product fleets at scale

Ensuring security, reliability, and regulatory compliance throughout a product’s lifecycle

Attendees will learn how Mender delivers digitally signed and verified artifacts, delta updates, rollback protection, and phased rollouts to ensure high reliability across complex device fleets allowing designers to install updates securely to distributed or resource-constrained environments while maintaining uptime and data integrity.

With its Zephyr support, Mender demonstrates to RTOS developers that deterministic systems can also benefit from atomic, fail-safe updates that safeguard system performance.

For more information, visit https://mender.io/

To secure your FREE ticket to embedded world North America click here https://www.prereg.net/2025/ewna and use promo code: OPENSY25.