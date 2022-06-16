Apacer Technology DDR5 RDIMM Industrial Memory Module

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Image Provided by Apacer Technology Apacer RDIMM (ECC Registered DIMM) is a JEDEC-compliant design applicable for enterprise servers and cloud data centers.

It employs original high-quality DDR5 DRAM ICs, and features memory transfer rates of up to 4800MHz, delivering improvements in performance, capacity, power consumption and reliability. It is equipped with a 12V power management IC to control the power load of the system more efficiently which improves signal integrity and reduces noise in circuits. It also employs two high-precision temperature sensors which precisely track all changes in temperature, reducing the risk of overheating and improving performance. Furthermore, it is protected by both on-die ECC and side-band ECC, providing end-to-end protection for data transmission and meeting the RAS (Reliability, Availability, and Serviceability) requirements for data centers that operate 24/7.