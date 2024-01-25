CDSG's DIGISTOR Storage is Certified NSA

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: CDSG

The National Security Administration (NSA) announced that CDSG, provider of secure Data at Rest (DAR) storage solutions with its DIGISTOR secure storage drives, will be having its Citadel C Series Pre-Boot Authentication (PBA), powered by Cigent, on the Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) storage component list.

The solution ensures militaries and governments can use the Citadel C Series secure SSDs and security controls. With CSfC certification, the solution establishes a complete pre-boot security layer preventing unauthorized access to sensitive data, even if exploitations may occur.

“The CSfC listing underscores our commitment to ensuring the DIGISTOR Citadel C Series is the preferred option for organizations needing pre-boot authentication and post-boot security features,” said Randal Barber, CEO of CDSG. “The strategic security value of a CSfC-listed SSD that integrates a CSfC-listed PBA is clear to our military and government customers who need to protect their data at rest.”

The encrypted data is secured through FIPS 140-2 validated Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) 256-bit hardware encryption. Citadel SSD security introduces zero overhead, enabling hardware-speed access to encrypted data at system's max performance.

Utilizing a Citadel C Series Advanced SSD extends the PBA feature with verified full drive erasure, multi-factor authentication (MFA), real-time threat detection, and response.

For more information, visit digistor.com.