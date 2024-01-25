CDSG's DIGISTOR Storage is Certified NSA
January 25, 2024
News
The National Security Administration (NSA) announced that CDSG, provider of secure Data at Rest (DAR) storage solutions with its DIGISTOR secure storage drives, will be having its Citadel C Series Pre-Boot Authentication (PBA), powered by Cigent, on the Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) storage component list.
The solution ensures militaries and governments can use the Citadel C Series secure SSDs and security controls. With CSfC certification, the solution establishes a complete pre-boot security layer preventing unauthorized access to sensitive data, even if exploitations may occur.
“The CSfC listing underscores our commitment to ensuring the DIGISTOR Citadel C Series is the preferred option for organizations needing pre-boot authentication and post-boot security features,” said Randal Barber, CEO of CDSG. “The strategic security value of a CSfC-listed SSD that integrates a CSfC-listed PBA is clear to our military and government customers who need to protect their data at rest.”
The encrypted data is secured through FIPS 140-2 validated Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) 256-bit hardware encryption. Citadel SSD security introduces zero overhead, enabling hardware-speed access to encrypted data at system's max performance.
Utilizing a Citadel C Series Advanced SSD extends the PBA feature with verified full drive erasure, multi-factor authentication (MFA), real-time threat detection, and response.
For more information, visit digistor.com.