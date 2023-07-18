Citadel C Series SSD's PBA Listed on NIAP Common Criteria Products in Evaluation List

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Citadel C-ADV SED

Vancouver, Washington. DIGISTOR is treading closer to having its Citadel C Series SSDs meeting the requirements for CC certification and CSfC listing. Recently, its Pre-Boot Authentication (PBA) has been listed on the National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP) Common Criteria Products in Evaluation List.

“This listing is an affirmation that the entire Citadel C Series secure data solution will meet the international Common Criteria standards for encryption currently used by 31 countries globally,” said Randal Barber, CEO of parent company CDSG.

The integrated PBA grants permission to open the secured operating system on the Citadel SSD, including access to stored data. The data is NSA-approved Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) 256-bit encryption at the hardware level. Ideal Applications include military and government, industrial, critical infrastructure, and anywhere data security is a top priority.

Barber ends, “This initial step to Common Criteria certification for the C Series PBA assures our customers that the solutions they develop with Citadel PBAs to secure DAR in laptops, desktops, and other devices, are more readily accepted internationally and by government programs requiring CSfC and meet higher security requirements for sensitive and classified data.”

