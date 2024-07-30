Embedded Computing Design

Join MemVerge at FMS for Servers with CXL Technology

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

July 30, 2024

News

Image Credit: MemVerge

Throughout the last year, CXL vendors have attracted interest from IT organizations by promising products that deliver increased memory bandwidth and capacity for applications that require significant memory. Announcements for CXL memory modules and software support have come from MemVerge, Red Hat, and VMware. The final piece needed to provide customers with CXL technology is the availability of servers.
 

During FMS: The Future of Memory and Storage, from August 6-8 in California, MemVerge will be in booth #1251 where it will have a server from MSI integrated with memory peripherals and software available for Enterprise PoCs. After the event, the server will be sent to a large corporation for use.

For more information, visit memverge.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

