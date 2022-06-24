KIOXIA Introduces JEDEC XFM Removable Storage Device Compliant with Ver.1.0 PCIe/NVMe Specification

KIOXIA America announced sampling of the industry’s first1 XFM DEVICE Ver.1.0-compliant removable PCIe standard attached, NVMe storage device: the XFMEXPRESS XT2.

With a new form factor and connector, the XFM DEVICE Ver.1.0 standard delivers a combination of features designed to revolutionize ultra-mobile PCs, IoT devices, and a variety of embedded applications.

First introduced in August of 2019, and then presented as a proposal to the JEDEC Subcommittee for Electrical Specifications and Command Protocols, KIOXIA XFMEXPRESS XT2 is a new form factor for PCIe/NVMe specification devices. XFMEXPRESS technology was developed to enhance next-generation mobile and embedded applications. The XFMEXPRESS XT2 from KIOXIA is the first product to meet the specification of the new JEDEC standard.

KIOXIA XFMEXPRESS XT2 Key Features and Benefits:

The XFMEXPRESS XT2 enables a new category of small storage devices that are easy to service or upgrade. By pairing a robust, compact package with removable storage functionality and flexibility, the XFMEXPRESS XT2 is designed to help diminish technical barriers and design constraints.

The JEDEC XFM DEVICE Ver.1.0 form factor’s small size and low profile (14mm x 18mm x 1.4mm) offers a 252mm2 footprint, optimizing the mounting space for ultra-compact host devices without sacrificing performance or serviceability. With this minimized z-height, the XFMEXPRESS XT2’s form factor is suitable for thin and light notebooks and creates new design possibilities for next generation applications and systems.

Designed for speed, the XFMEXPRESS XT2 implements a PCIe 4.0 x 2 lanes, NVMe 1.4b interface. The XFMEXPRESS XT2’s performance capabilities and durable form factor provide an alternative to other SSD form factors (such as M.2), enabling ideal computing and entertainment experiences.

Recognizing the need for a new class of removable storage, KIOXIA leveraged its background in single package memory designs to develop the XFMEXPRESS XT2. KIOXIA will demonstrate its XFMEXPRESS XT2 solution live at Interop Tokyo 2022 in Makuhari Messe, Japan, from June 15-17 in Hall 5 booth # 5P15. The same demonstration will be given at Embedded World 2022 in Nurnberg, Germany from June 21-23 in Hall 3A booth #3A-117. KIOXIA will also be on hand to demonstrate the new XFMEXPRESS XT2 at the Flash Memory Summit 2022 from August 2-4 at the Santa Clara Convention Center.

