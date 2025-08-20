Macronix Introduces Secure-Boot NOR Flash Memory

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Macronix International Co., Ltd. announced ArmorBoot MX76, a robust NOR flash memory combining in a single device, designed to support performance and security features that deliver ideal boot times and data protection.

The newest member of Macronix's ArmorFlash family, ArmorBoot MX76 is a high-performance, highly secure flash memory designed for artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), automotive electronics and other demanding applications that require ultra-fast boot times, integrated authentication protection, data integrity verification, secure flash updates, a Serial Peripheral Interface (SPI), power options of 3V or 1.8V, and capacities up to 1 Gb.

ArmorBoot MX76's unique architecture combines performance and security functions in a single device; no additional chips are needed to ensure the required levels of data protection. During a system's critical startup or update phase, the memory's performance and security features are designed to kick in automatically and seamlessly. In addition to being a single-device solution for fast booting and robust security, ArmorBoot MX76's SPI interface supports smooth integration into new or existing systems.

ArmorBoot's Key Features

Support for the secure boot process without exposing code on the data bus

Device authentication

Unmatched array of security features that ensure data protection

SPI interface for seamless design integration

Ideal flash solution for AI, IoT, automotive, healthcare, communications, and industrial systems

3V or 1.8V for optimal power efficiency

Capacities up to 1Gb – suitable for targeted applications

Macronix's ArmorFlash family, of which ArmorBoot MX76 is the latest addition, features a broad array of NOR flash memories developed for a wide range of applications demanding data security. It features security schemes such as Physical Unclonable Function, or PUF, and a unique ID, with authenticated and encrypted links for NOR, NAND, or e.MMC™ flash. ArmorFlash has achieved several safety and security certifications, including those from standards bodies focused on automotive electronics and cybersecurity.

ArmorBoot MX76 is sampling now, with production scheduled for later in 2025.

For more information and specifications on ArmorFlash and ArmorBoot, go to https://www.macronix.com/en-us/products/Pages/ArmorFlash.aspx.

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack. More from Tiera