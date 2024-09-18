Road to embedded world North America: Exascend Highlights its Cutting-Edge Storage Solutions for Diverse Applications
September 18, 2024
Blog
Exascend will be located at Booth 1935 during this year’s embedded world North America highlighting its comprehensive storage solutions designed to withstand the rigors of the road, space, and industrial. From SSD modules to memory cards, these solutions ensure durability and reliability in challenging environments.
Automotive-Grade Storage:
Key Features:
- Wide range of solutions: SSD modules, BGA SSDs, memory cards, eMMC, and DRAM modules
- Built for automotive environments: Shock and vibration resistance, temperature tolerance, and protection against elements
- Enhanced protection: Conformal coating and underfill for added durability
Spotlight Products:
a) PA4 Series NVMe SSD
- PCIe 4.0 interface. 3D TLC and pSLC (5 DWPD) options
- ISO 16750-3 certified for automotive shock and vibration
- Protective features: Conformal coating and underfill
- Form factors: U.2 (7mm), E1.S, M.2 2280/2242/2230
- Capacity: Up to 15.36TB
- Operating temperature: -40°C to +85°C
- Ultra-low power consumption: less than 9.6W under full load (average)
b) SA4 Series SATA SSD
- SATA 6Gbps interface. 3D TLC and pSLC (5 DWPD) options
- ISO 16750-3 certified for automotive shock and vibration
- Protective features: Conformal coating and underfill
- Form factors: 2.5-inch (7mm), M.2 2280/2242, mSATA
- Capacity: Up to 15.36TB
- Operating temperature: -40°C to +85°C
- Ultra-low power consumption: less than 3.2W under full load (average)
c) AS500 Series BGA SSD
- Compact design (16x20x1.65mm) with PCIe 4.0 interface
- AEC-Q100 Grade 2 certification in progress
- 291-ball BGA package
- Capacity: Up to 1TB
- Operating temperature: -40°C to +105°C
- Ultra-low power consumption: less than 3.5W active under full load (average), less than 1W idle
- Award: Best in Show at Embedded World Nuremberg 2024
d) EM500 eMMC
- 153-ball FBGA with 3D TLC and pSLC options
- Shortlisted for Best in Show at Embedded World North America
- Capacity: Up to 256GB
- AEC-Q100 Grade 2 certified
- Operating temperature: -40°C to +105°C
Radiation-Hardened SSD:
These SSDs are designed for space environments.
Key Features:
- Advanced protection technologies: Neutron Shield 2.0 (Exascend’s rad-hard technology), RAID ECC, and Data Path Protection
- Proven in space applications: Payload processors, low Earth orbit, and space cameras
Spotlight Product: PR4 Series NVMe SSD
- PCIe 4.0 interface with rad-hard technology, conformal coating and underfill
- Form factors: U.2 (7mm), E1.S, M.2 2280/2242
- Capacity: Up to 15.36TB
- Operating temperature: -40°C to +85°C
High-Capacity SATA 6Gbps SSD
The SATA SSDs offer dependable high-density storage that is ideal for industrial and automotive applications, as well as HDD upgrades.
Key Features:
- Supports up to 15.36TB of storage
- Suitable for a wide temperature range, from automotive to industrial environments
Spotlight Products:
a) SI4 Series
- 3D TLC and pSLC (5 DWPD) options
- Form factors: 2.5-inch (7mm), M.2 2280/2242, mSATA
- Capacity: Up to 15.36TB
- Operating temperature: -40°C to +85°C
b) SE4 Series
- 3D TLC and pSLC (5 DWPD) options
- Form factors: 2.5-inch (7mm), M.2 2280/2242, mSATA
- Capacity: Up to 15.36TB
- Operating temperature: 0°C to 70°C
For more information, visit: exascend.com.
