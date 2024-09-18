Road to embedded world North America: Exascend Highlights its Cutting-Edge Storage Solutions for Diverse Applications

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Blog

Image Credit: Exascend Exascend will be located at Booth 1935 during this year’s embedded world North America highlighting its comprehensive storage solutions designed to withstand the rigors of the road, space, and industrial. From SSD modules to memory cards, these solutions ensure durability and reliability in challenging environments.

Automotive-Grade Storage:

Key Features:

Wide range of solutions: SSD modules, BGA SSDs, memory cards, eMMC, and DRAM modules

Built for automotive environments: Shock and vibration resistance, temperature tolerance, and protection against elements

Enhanced protection: Conformal coating and underfill for added durability

Spotlight Products:

a) PA4 Series NVMe SSD

PCIe 4.0 interface. 3D TLC and pSLC (5 DWPD) options

ISO 16750-3 certified for automotive shock and vibration

Protective features: Conformal coating and underfill

Form factors: U.2 (7mm), E1.S, M.2 2280/2242/2230

Capacity: Up to 15.36TB

Operating temperature: -40°C to +85°C

Ultra-low power consumption: less than 9.6W under full load (average)

b) SA4 Series SATA SSD

SATA 6Gbps interface. 3D TLC and pSLC (5 DWPD) options

ISO 16750-3 certified for automotive shock and vibration

Protective features: Conformal coating and underfill

Form factors: 2.5-inch (7mm), M.2 2280/2242, mSATA

Capacity: Up to 15.36TB

Operating temperature: -40°C to +85°C

Ultra-low power consumption: less than 3.2W under full load (average)

c) AS500 Series BGA SSD

Compact design (16x20x1.65mm) with PCIe 4.0 interface

AEC-Q100 Grade 2 certification in progress

291-ball BGA package

Capacity: Up to 1TB

Operating temperature: -40°C to +105°C

Ultra-low power consumption: less than 3.5W active under full load (average), less than 1W idle

Award: Best in Show at Embedded World Nuremberg 2024

d) EM500 eMMC

153-ball FBGA with 3D TLC and pSLC options

Shortlisted for Best in Show at Embedded World North America

Capacity: Up to 256GB

AEC-Q100 Grade 2 certified

Operating temperature: -40°C to +105°C

Radiation-Hardened SSD:

These SSDs are designed for space environments.

Key Features:

Advanced protection technologies: Neutron Shield 2.0 (Exascend’s rad-hard technology), RAID ECC, and Data Path Protection

Proven in space applications: Payload processors, low Earth orbit, and space cameras

Spotlight Product: PR4 Series NVMe SSD

PCIe 4.0 interface with rad-hard technology, conformal coating and underfill

Form factors: U.2 (7mm), E1.S, M.2 2280/2242

Capacity: Up to 15.36TB

Operating temperature: -40°C to +85°C

High-Capacity SATA 6Gbps SSD

The SATA SSDs offer dependable high-density storage that is ideal for industrial and automotive applications, as well as HDD upgrades.

Key Features:

Supports up to 15.36TB of storage

Suitable for a wide temperature range, from automotive to industrial environments

Spotlight Products:

a) SI4 Series

3D TLC and pSLC (5 DWPD) options

Form factors: 2.5-inch (7mm), M.2 2280/2242, mSATA

Capacity: Up to 15.36TB

Operating temperature: -40°C to +85°C

b) SE4 Series

3D TLC and pSLC (5 DWPD) options

Form factors: 2.5-inch (7mm), M.2 2280/2242, mSATA

Capacity: Up to 15.36TB

Operating temperature: 0°C to 70°C

For more information, visit: exascend.com.

Click here to redeem your free ticket to the embedded world Expo Floor. Use voucher code SEBO24.