Visit Greenliant at embedded world China 2023
June 05, 2023
News
Santa Clara, California, Shanghai, China. Greenliant will be demonstrating its SSDs and memory cards at booth A088 during embedded world China 2023. The storage solutions innovate endurance, longevity, performance, and reliability within the storage of embedded systems.
Greenliant's EnduroSLC SSDs deliver up to 300K program/erase cycles, aiding in write-intensive applications in rugged conditions. Booth A088 will also be highlighting the following:
- NANDrive ball grid array SSDs (eMMC, PATA, SATA)
- ArmourDrive SSDs (SATA M.2, mSATA, SATA 2.5", NVMe M.2)
- Memory cards (SD / microSD)
- High capacity industrial SSDs (SATA 2.5", NVMe U.2)
For more information, visit greenliant.com.