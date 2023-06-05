Visit Greenliant at embedded world China 2023

Embedded Computing Design

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

June 05, 2023

Image Credit: Greenliant

Santa Clara, California, Shanghai, China. Greenliant will be demonstrating its SSDs and memory cards at booth A088 during embedded world China 2023. The storage solutions innovate endurance, longevity, performance, and reliability within the storage of embedded systems.

Greenliant's EnduroSLC SSDs deliver up to 300K program/erase cycles, aiding in write-intensive applications in rugged conditions. Booth A088 will also be highlighting the following:

  • NANDrive ball grid array SSDs (eMMC, PATA, SATA)
  • ArmourDrive SSDs (SATA M.2, mSATA, SATA 2.5", NVMe M.2)  
  • Memory cards (SD / microSD)
  • High capacity industrial SSDs (SATA 2.5", NVMe U.2)

For more information, visit greenliant.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

