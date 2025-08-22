Autonomous Freight Takes Step Forward with Kodiak and NXP Safety-Certified Platforms

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Kodiak Mountain View, California. Kodiak Robotics, Inc. announced that it has integrated NXP’s automotive processors and in-vehicle networking interfaces into its autonomous system NXP’s S32G3 vehicle network processor, S32K3 microcontroller, VR5510 multi-channel high-voltage power management integrated circuit (PMIC), and PF53 are now incorporated in the Kodiak Actuation Control Engine (ACE).

ACE is engineered to implement safe fallback maneuvers and bring vehicles to a standard stop if any safety-critical component of either the Kodiak Driver or the underlying vehicle platform fails. Adding solutions from NXP enhances the Kodiak Driver’s effectiveness by supporting the system’s self-diagnostic abilities, allowing Kodiak to improve vehicle uptime. NXP’s solutions are compliant with the highest ISO 26262 level, ASIL-D.

“Safety is the foundation of everything we do at Kodiak, and a responsibility we have taken seriously since day one,” said Don Burnette, Founder and CEO, Kodiak. “Driverless trucks require powerful and reliable safety-critical computing platforms which meet our rigorous safety standards. By incorporating NXP’s automotive solutions into the Kodiak Driver, we are positioned to incorporate the highest classification of automotive safety into our autonomous system more efficiently, and at scale.”

According to information from the press release, Kodiak has successfully deployed the first publicly announced customer-owned and -operated driverless semi-trucks, delivering freight autonomously on real-world routes.

"Autonomous driving systems demand a level of safety and reliability that leaves no room for compromise,” said Robert Moran, GM and VP Automotive Processors at NXP. “Our ISO 26262- compliant S32 compute solutions are designed to support that level of rigor—delivering the real-time performance and functional integrity needed to help companies like Kodiak bring advanced autonomous capabilities to market with confidence.”

