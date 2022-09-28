SEMI and AVCC Team to Promote Autonomous Vehicle Innovation and Mass Market Adoption

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Courtesy of the AVCC

SAN JOSE and MILPITAS, Calif. — The Autonomous Vehicle Computing Consortium (AVCC) and SEMI announced an alliance to drive autonomous vehicle innovation. The terms of the agreement state that both leadership and members of the two organizations will jointly promote the development of technology standards, and offer recommendations for driving mass market adoption of autonomous vehicles.

“Each organization brings unique perspective and contributions to the table,” said Armando Pereira, President of AVCC. “Together, AVCC and SEMI will reach a larger and broader audience of automotive industry decision makers with their research, reports, recommendations, and standards. We believe together we will ultimately transition autonomous vehicles from early-market innovation to an everyday part of our mobile lives.”

The AVCC and SEMI collaboration will focus on the SEMI Global Automotive Advisory Council (GAAC), a global platform within the SEMI Smart Mobility initiative that engages member companies and industry stakeholders to build partnerships, address shared challenges, exchange information, and pursue new innovation and business opportunities.

AVCC and SEMI both count auto manufacturers (OEMs), Tier 1 companies, semiconductor device makers, equipment and materials suppliers and other industry organizations as member companies.

Highlights of the AVCC and SEMI alliance include:

Collaboration on the development of documents and a timeline to produce more incisive, comprehensive, and detailed work for the benefit of the organizations’ target communities

Cross-sharing of news, social media posts, communications, documents, reports, and other resources with members and audiences of both organizations

Opportunities to present at each other’s events and co-present at industry events

Cross-promoting, authoring, and publishing blogs and articles

For more information, visit: www.avcconsortium.org