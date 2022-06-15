On-Demand Webcast: Designing ADAS With Confidence

Whether you know it or not, advanced driver assistance systems appear in every vehicle. Some might be obvious to the driver, while some might only appear in an emergency.

As ADAS technologies become a requirement, OEMs must ensure that they maintain compliance with evolving regulatory standards as cars get more electrified and “smarter.” In this webinar, we look at the latest technologies, the latest standards, and help OEMs fulfill their goals of designing the most automated vehicles possible.