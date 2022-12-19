Embedded Computing Design

MathWorks Simulink Products Now Support Infineon’s latest AURIX™ TC4x Automotive Microcontroller Family

December 19, 2022

Munich, Germany and Natick, MA –MathWorks and Infineon Technologies AG announced that Infineon’s latest AURIX™ TC4x family of automotive microcontrollers now feature hardware support for the MathWorks Simulink® products.

The hardware support package allows automotive engineers developing electric vehicles, sensor fusion, and radar signal processing functions to validate use cases, generate the embedded software, and test algorithms before silicon is available.

“This close collaboration with Infineon will enable our mutual customers to accelerate the pace of development of electric vehicle systems,” said Jim Tung, MathWorks Fellow. “Engineers can tackle complex systems while managing risk, with an improved understanding of system-level behavior, continuous verification, and a digital thread to requirements. We are proud to contribute to these activities that help make vehicles cleaner, more efficient, and more reliable.”

According to MathWorks and Infineon, by using model-based design enabled by MATLAB® and Simulink® designers can speed up embedded system development and verification by 30 to 40 percent compared to traditional approaches, with the support of Infineon’s automotive microcontrollers.

