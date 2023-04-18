TDK Announces Stray-Field ASIL C-Ready Hall-Effect Position Sensor Family for High-Speed E-Motor Applications

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

TDK Corporation announced the Micronas 2D Hall-effect position sensor family HAL 302x designed for stray-field robust motor position sensing and ISO 26262 compliant developments in automotive and industrial applications

The new sensor family initially consists of two members, HAL 3020 and HAL 3021, and features differential and single-ended sine and cosine analog outputs for standard angle calculation by an external microcontroller/ECU.

HAL 3020 is for cost-effective applications like electric pumps or electric valves where the sensor can be combined with TDK’s Micronas embedded motor controller portfolio for more precise and safe motor control.

HAL 3021 is ideal for safety-critical, high-speed sensing applications like electric power steering, e-motors (e-axle), electric brake booster and electromechanical braking (EMB).* Samples are available now, with the start of production planned for the first half of 2024.

HAL 302x sensors can measure a full 360° rotational angle by evaluating vertical magnetic-field components (BZ). While HAL 3020 uses an array of three horizontal Hall plates, HAL 3021 uses six. Both sensors are able to suppress external DC and AC magnetic stray fields (ISO 11452-8).

The HAL 3021 offers robustness against static and dynamic mechanical misalignments, such as off-axis displacement, airgap variation and tilt for reliable and efficient field-oriented control of motors. To lower the load of the ECU, the sensor can compensate on-chip for the main sensor- and system-level non-idealities, like sine and cosine amplitude mismatch, offset errors, (absolute) 0-angle, and orthogonality errors.

HAL 302x is defined as Safety Element out of Context (SEooC) ASIL C ready according to ISO 26262, supporting system level integration up to ASIL D. The sensor integrates safety monitoring functions to increase diagnostic coverage and simplify the external safety supervision on the ECU side. It operates in the junction temperature range from –40 °C to +170 °C.

The sensor is available in the small eight-pin SOIC8 SMD package.

For more information, visit: https://www.micronas.tdk.com/en/products/direct-angle-sensors/hal-30xy