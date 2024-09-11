Embedded Executive: The SDV Could Be More Vulnerable, SiFive
As you might expect, the code base in the software-defined vehicle is growing in leaps and bounds, with more features being added and the functionality within those features growing (and becoming more complex).
Is the downside to that ballooning code base the fact that more holes are being introduced to welcome hackers?
That’s where my discussion began with Priyanka Viswanathan, the Director of Quality Functional Safety and Cybersecurity at SiFive. Check out this week’s Embedded Executives podcast to hear what she had to say on the matter.