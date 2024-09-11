Embedded Executive: The SDV Could Be More Vulnerable, SiFive

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

As you might expect, the code base in the software-defined vehicle is growing in leaps and bounds, with more features being added and the functionality within those features growing (and becoming more complex).

Is the downside to that ballooning code base the fact that more holes are being introduced to welcome hackers?

That’s where my discussion began with Priyanka Viswanathan, the Director of Quality Functional Safety and Cybersecurity at SiFive. Check out this week’s Embedded Executives podcast to hear what she had to say on the matter.

Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT. More from Rich