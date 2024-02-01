Embedded Computing Design

Infineon and Honda Collaborate on Automotive Semiconductor Solutions

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

February 01, 2024

News

Infineon and Honda Collaborate on Automotive Semiconductor Solutions

Munich, Germany and Tokyo, Japan –Infineon and Honda Motor Co., Ltd. have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to build a strategic collaboration and align future product and technology roadmaps.

Both companies also agreed to continue discussions on supply stability, as well as to encourage transferring mutual knowledge and collaborate on projects aimed at accelerating the time to market of technologies.

Infineon will further support Honda with technologies to enable competitive and advanced vehicles. The technical support will focus on power semiconductors, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), and E/E architectures, where both parties will collaborate on new architecture concepts. 

“Infineon’s system understanding, our broad product portfolio and outstanding quality have made us an appreciated partner to Japan’s automotive industry,” said Peter Schiefer, President of the Automotive Division at Infineon. “We are honored to be the semiconductor partner for a strategic collaboration with Honda. Intensifying a long-standing partnership even further is always a confirmation of the added value created and at the same time an expression of the trust in contributing to future successes.”

For more information, visit: www.infineon.com

 

Subscribe

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

More from Tiera

Categories
Automotive
Processing - Chips & SoCs
Analog & Power
Silanna Semiconductor to Introduce Power Sharing IC Tech

February 1, 2024

MORE
Storage
Image Credit: CDSG
CDSG's DIGISTOR Storage is Certified NSA

January 25, 2024

MORE
Processing
What’s New in PICMG COM-HPC Specification 1.2

February 1, 2024

MORE
Software & OS
Embedded Executive: ThreadX Is Now Open Source, Eclipse Foundation

January 31, 2024

MORE