Analog Devices Announces Formation of OpenGMSL Association to Support In-Vehicle Connectivity

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

News

Analog Devices, Inc. announced the formation of the OpenGMSL™ Association, an initiative designed to revolutionize the future of in-vehicle connectivity.

Leveraging ADI’s Gigabit Multimedia Serial Link (GMSL) technology, the OpenGMSL™ Association will create a worldwide standard intended to improve the SerDes transmission of video and high-speed data in the automotive ecosystem.

For more information, visit: OpenGMSL™ Association Announces Formation to Revolutionize the Future of In-Vehicle Connectivity – OpenGMSL