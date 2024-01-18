Dirac's In-Vehicle Audio and BlackBerry's QNX Sound Open Up New Revenue Streams

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Dirac Dirac and BlackBerry Limited are now integrating Dirac’s Opteo and Virtuo software plug-in optimization solutions into BlackBerry's QNX Sound enabling audio engineers a platform to design next-generation of in-vehicle audio experiences for the consumer. According to Dirac, the automotive industry can utilize pre-integrated and pre-tested technologies to consolidate all audio and acoustic functions within complete automotive families.





“Through our integration into QNX Sound, Dirac’s turnkey solutions allow manufacturers to seamlessly and cost-effectively upgrade any vehicle’s sound system with unparalleled immersion and performance,” Hendrik Hermann, Vice President Automotive at Dirac said, “This presents automakers with an opportunity to bring a new, value-add feature into their vehicles, while opening up new revenue streams through subscriptions services and other on-demand upgrades.”

Dirac Opteo

Enhances sound performance of automotive audio systems using technologies including MIMO mixed phase correction and mixed-phase impulse response correction.

Dirac Virtuo

Leverages an enhanced audio algorithm to immerse vehicle occupants in hi-quality sound.

Dirac developed the technology to allow all speakers in a vehicle to collaborate and intelligently co-correct the output if sound is not functioning properly. “Dirac software is a key part of our new QNX Sound platform, which aims to provide every tier of OEM with a complete out-of-the-box library of automotive acoustics tools,” said John Wall, Senior Vice President, and Head of QNX at BlackBerry.

For more information, visit dirac.com.