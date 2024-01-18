Embedded Computing Design

Dirac's In-Vehicle Audio and BlackBerry's QNX Sound Open Up New Revenue Streams

By Chad Cox

January 18, 2024

Image Credit: Dirac

Dirac and BlackBerry Limited are now integrating Dirac’s Opteo and Virtuo software plug-in optimization solutions into BlackBerry's QNX Sound enabling audio engineers a platform to design next-generation of in-vehicle audio experiences for the consumer. According to Dirac, the automotive industry can utilize pre-integrated and pre-tested technologies to consolidate all audio and acoustic functions within complete automotive families.

 

“Through our integration into QNX Sound, Dirac’s turnkey solutions allow manufacturers to seamlessly and cost-effectively upgrade any vehicle’s sound system with unparalleled immersion and performance,” Hendrik Hermann, Vice President Automotive at Dirac said, “This presents automakers with an opportunity to bring a new, value-add feature into their vehicles, while opening up new revenue streams through subscriptions services and other on-demand upgrades.”

Dirac Opteo

Enhances sound performance of automotive audio systems using technologies including MIMO mixed phase correction and mixed-phase impulse response correction.

Dirac Virtuo

Leverages an enhanced audio algorithm to immerse vehicle occupants in hi-quality sound.

Dirac developed the technology to allow all speakers in a vehicle to collaborate and intelligently co-correct the output if sound is not functioning properly. “Dirac software is a key part of our new QNX Sound platform, which aims to provide every tier of OEM with a complete out-of-the-box library of automotive acoustics tools,” said John Wall, Senior Vice President, and Head of QNX at BlackBerry.

For more information, visit dirac.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

