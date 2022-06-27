Communication Gateway Aggregates ECUs for Automotive SOA Architectures

eSOL announced a proof of concept (PoC) demonstrating a communication gateway ECU based on an open standard software model using a SOA on Renesas Electronics’ in-vehicle SoC (System on Chip) products.

The PoC is designed to pave the way towards the development of central computing ECUs for demanding automotive functionalities like V2X communication, and addresses the challenge of supporting the most advanced automotive architectures.

The PoC is based on the multikernel eMCOS RTOS platform, using heterogeneous eMCOS profiles leveraging the heterogeneous multiprocessor architecture used in the Renesas R-Car S4 SoC. This configuration offers real-time performance, energy efficiency, and system flexibility. Connecting the ECUs with a communication gateway that links the control units to each other, and also links the vehicle to the cloud in a secure and safe way, enables functionalities like V2X, OTA, and other new services for the driver.

The software of these heterogeneous computing solutions will be developed based on the SOA, with eSOL's eMCOS RTOS platform handling the safe and secure control of the heterogeneous hardware after booting. Each eMCOS profile provides the maximum possible multicore performance and FFI due to its unique multikernel architecture. At the same time, its lightweight inter-process communication features ensure information exchange between applications on all heterogeneous cores.

The current eMCOS board support package for R-Car S4 also supports both the heterogeneous security hardware and the IPMMU for safe control of all peripherals by the RTOS. There is also support for Renesas’ R-Switch 2, a high-performance 3-port Ethernet switch with support for the latest IEEE TSN standard.

In the PoC, different eMCOS profiles are used. The eMCOS Hypervisor is used on the high-performance 8x Arm Cortex-A55 cores, while an eMCOS AUTOSAR profile, based on an AUTOSAR Classic platform, is started on the Cortex-R52 core. In addition, the AUTOSAR Classic Platform is mounted on two RH850 G4MH cores. The high-performance 8x Cortex-A55 cores are virtualized in real-time by eMCOS hypervisor to host AUTOSAR AP guests on Linux or eMCOS POSIX. With this type 1.5 hypervisor, it is also possible to host native POSIX processes in parallel, an advantage that legacy type 1 hypervisors do not offer.

