Elektrobit and Argus Cyber Security Announce a Joint Automotive Switch Firmware Solution with Pre-Integrated Cyber Security Functionality

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

ERLANGEN, GERMANY – Elektrobit and Argus Cyber Security launched the EB zoneo SwitchCore Shield, a pre-integrated embedded intrusion detection and prevention (IDPS) solution designed for network management systems in next-generation vehicles.

Designed jointly to pre-integrate the Argus Ethernet IDPS for cybersecurity protection as an embedded module, the solution protects automotive Ethernet switches in automotive Ethernet networks.

"We developed EB zoneo SwitchCore Shield to fill the gap between the cyber security domain and the advanced networking needed for next-gen, software-defined vehicles," said Mike Robertson, head of product and strategy management, Elektrobit.

With the Argus Ethernet IDPS serving as an additional layer of protection on the automotive-grade switch firmware solution for E/E architectures, the joint solution allows carmakers to detect data and tackle cyberattack attempts. It also assists with the microcontroller’s computational resource consumption by offloading network and computing tasks to the switch firmware.

EB zoneo SwitchCore Shield adheres to the UN R155 and Chinese GB/T cyber security regulations for additional threat prevention and interoperability with Classic AUTOSAR systems.

For more information, visit: www.elektrobit.com/products/ecu/eb-zoneo/switchcore/