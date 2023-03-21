Infineon and Apex.AI Collaborate to Integrate the AURIX™ TC3x Microcontroller and Apex.Grace to Accelerate the Development of Software-Defined Vehicles

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

Munich, Germany and Palo Alto, California – Infineon Technologies AG and Apex.AI, a company developing safety-certified software for mobility and autonomous applications, are co-developing a platform to speed up the software development process of safety-critical automotive functions in vehicles by combining Apex.AI’s software development kit and Infineon’s AURIX™ TC3X microcontroller.

Infineon’s AURIX TC3x is an embedded safety controller with ASIL D certification according to the 2018 ISO 26262 standard. Apex.Grace, formerly known as Apex.OS, is a complete SDK for software-defined vehicles (SDV) certified to ISO 262626 ASIL D and based on the open-source robot operating system (ROS). Apex.Grace is designed for developing application software for software-defined vehicles.

According to Thomas Schneid, Senior Director Software, Partnership & Ecosystem Management from Infineon. “Together with Apex.AI we are now speeding up software development and implementation of microcontrollers to make software-defined vehicles possible. New applications in the car demand new SW Ecosystem components which complement and enhance our existing SW environments.”

Apex.Ida, previously known as Apex.Middleware, provides a solution for intra- and inter-electronic control unit (ECU) communication and communication to the cloud. Apex.Grace is designed to enable the transition from ROS-based prototypes to production-ready vehicles and is certified by TÜV Nord to ASIL D.

“The mobility industry is challenged by moving from hardware-centric products to software-defined vehicles. The integration of the Infineon AURIX TC3x microcontroller family, the leading embedded automotive safety controller, with Apex.Grace™ will significantly accelerate development times and lower deployment costs,” said Dr. Jan Becker, Co-founder and CEO of Apex.AI.

For more information, visit: https://www.apex.ai/ and https://www.infineon.com/