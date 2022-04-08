SolidRun Accelerates V2X Infrastructure Development with New i.MX 8XLite Mini SOM

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

SolidRun announced its i.MX 8XLite System on Module (SOM) line engineered for a variety of V2X applications. Available in single- or dual-core configurations, these new SOMs pack all the essential components required to develop V2X, V2I, and industrial IoT applications in a 30 x 47mm form factor.

Targeting vehicle telematics, vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V), and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communications, road infrastructure connectivity and industrial equipment, SolidRun’s i.MX 8XLite Mini SOMs provides a foundation for secure V2X applications. The solution features real-time synchronization and control for a variety of smart-city applications and combines the high-performance application processing from NXP’s i.MX 8X processor with V2X acceleration and its RoadLINK SAF5400 single-chip DSRC modem for next-generation telematics. The i.MX 8XLite SOM also features an array of high-speed interfaces – including Ethernet, PCIe Gen 3, USB 2.0, and CAN-FD.

The i.MX 8XLite SOM is also well suited for industrial IoT, building control, and robotics applications requiring time-sensitive networking (TSN) Ethernet or controller area network (CAN) connectivity. Ideal for advanced industrial processes that require reliable, accurate synchronization, and real-time control, the integrated SoC’s A35 cores and CAN-FD interface provide low-latency data transmission.

The i.MX 8XLite SOM supports a vast operating temperature range of -40°C to 105°C with up to 90% humidity. Its efficient design maintains a low operating temperature without a fan and is designed to reduce the potential of heat and dust-related failures, resulting in reliable long-term operation and performance.

SolidRun also offers a Hummingboard carrier board for prototyping with the i.MX 8XLite SOM. While not much larger than the SOM at just 30 x 55mm, the Hummingboard i.MX 8XLite carrier supports up to 2GB of LPDDR4 memory, and features expansion and communications options, including 100BASE-T1 automotive Ethernet, USB 2.0 ports, and UART, SPI, SDIO, and 12C I/O pins.

The i.MX 8XLite SOMs and Hummingboard carrier boards are available through SolidRun. To help expedite the development process, customers will be provided with an optimized board support package, stable long-term support for select software distributions, and access to SolidRun’s support tools and sample source code.

As part of the NXP longevity program, SolidRun guarantees this SOM will be manufactured for at least 15 years, making it the optimal solution for long-term vehicle-based communications infrastructure applications.

For more information, visit: www.solid-run.com