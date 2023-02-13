TDK Delivers First Common Mode Filter for Automotive Ethernet

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: TDK

TDK Corporation introduced its 10BASE-T1S (3.2 x 2.5 x 2.5 ㎜ (L x W x H)) common mode filter for automotive Ethernet capable of high S-parameters (Scattering parameters) and a maximum line-to-line capacity of 10 pF. Integrated in the design are laser welded connections to terminals for thermal shock endurance and efficiency with operating temperature range from -40 to +125 ℃.

The 10BASE-T1S allows multidrop topologies which can connect multiple electronic control units (ECUs). Users are contemplating moving from the CAN, CAN FD, and Flex-Ray standards to Ethernet systems standardization. Embedded ECUs functioning reliability in ADAS systems is needed for improving telecommunications in safety-critical systems.

For more information, visit, tdk.com.