Synaptics Features AI AV Solutions at COMPUTEX 2025

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Image Credit: Synaptics AI at the Edge was a key theme at this year’s COMPUTEX in Taipei, Taiwan, and as a company specializing in just that area across many verticals, the company has a wide variety of products and solutions on display at the show.

In addition to talking with us about the new Astra Machina Embedded Processor Family (watch the video here), Synaptics was able to give us a look at some of its most powerful and interesting AI-powered AV solutions.

Starting with the VS680 makes sense. This high-performance AI-enriched SoC is designed to combine all the capabilities needed to bring video, vision, voice and audio processing to any multimedia device. It’s targeted specifically at the consumer Smart Home market, and as a multimodal platform, it is engineered with perceptive intelligence to manage and synchronize smart displays, smart cameras, set-top-boxes, media streamers, video soundbars, and computer vision IoT products.

The VS680 is part of Synaptics’ sixth generation family of multimedia SoCs, and it integrates an NPU supporting trillions of operations per second, a quad-core CPU subsystem, a GPU, an ISP, and video and display processing for maximum processing and data management power. The platform leverages Synaptics Neural Network Acceleration and Processing (SyNAP) technology, a unique framework that is built to make on device execution of deep-learning models more efficient and enable advanced AI features like user identification and behavioral prediction.

Now, all of this processing power requires connectivity to link these disparate smart home devices, of course. Enter the SYN4381 "Triple Combo" and SYN4382 "Triple Combo 2" which both integrate Wi-Fi 6/6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and IEEE 802.15.4 radios on a single SoC, reducing space, cost, power, complexity, and time to market for wireless IoT devices in the Smart Home and elsewhere.

These two products enable applications anywhere that connectivity is critical, from multimedia streaming in the smart home to automotive entertainment, security, and the smart factory. They are Matter-compliant for secure, seamless interoperability in any wireless environment, and Synaptics has made sure the compatibility doesn’t stop there.

The Wi-Fi radio is IEEE 802.11ax compliant with legacy support for 802.11a/b/g/n. The 4381 has a 1 x 1 antenna arrangement for a throughput of up to 600 Mbps, and the 4382 has a 2 x 2 antenna arrangement for a throughput of up to 1200 Mbps. The 4382 also features real-time simultaneous dual-band (RSDB) capability to allow the 2.4 GHz and either the 5 or 6 GHz radios to connect and stream multimedia content at the same time for optimum performance and more robust connectivity.

They both have Bluetooth 5.3 radio with LE Audio for multiple concurrent Bluetooth audio streaming connections, and Bluetooth Channel Sounding for accurate positioning. Finally, they come with built-in support for the Thread networking protocol, so devices can connect to a smart home’s secure, low-power mesh network, and either Triple Combo can act as a Thread Router node with advanced mesh networking and security features.

Other features include on-chip power amplifiers (PAs) and low-noise amplifiers (LNAs), with support for external PAs and LNAs and Synaptics Smart Co-Ex technology for coexistence of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth radios in the 2.4 GHz band.

Key applications include:

Multimedia streaming for the smart home

Automotive in-cabin entertainment

Position tracking

Personal area networks

Security

Smart factories/Industry 4.0

Any Smart Home product line or system would be well-served by leveraging the interoperability and power of Synaptics’ VS680, and either the SYN4381 "Triple Combo" or SYN4382 "Triple Combo 2." For information on these and all of Synaptics’ AI at the Edge products, visit https://www.synaptics.com/.