ARBOR, DeepX, and MemryX Deliver Scalable Edge AI for Airport Baggage Systems

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: ARBOR

ARBOR introduced its industrial-grade edge AI platform, ARES-1983H-AI, that is engineered for continuous operation in rugged space-constrained environments including airport baggage handling areas. It is designed for consistent, maintenance-free operation in harsh environments that contain various temperatures, dust, and vibration.

Integrated DeepX AI-based computer vision technology provides precise baggage flow conditions including jams, pileups, and congestion across conveyor systems. MemryX is also involved providing its MX3 M.2 AI Accelerator Module that offers high-performance, energy-efficient inference at the edge.

ARBOR, DeepX, and MemryX is delivering a scalable edge AI platform that offers end-to-end visibility across the baggage handling process. The solution is ready for future expansions via AI upgrades and cloud integration. It will aid in building a smart and resilient infrastructure.

For more information, visit https://www.arbor-technology.com/en/product/ARES-1983H-AI-Series?utm_source=opensystem&utm_medium=news&utm_campaign=baggagesolution.