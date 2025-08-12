Wincomm Medical Cart PC Technology Aids in Patient Care

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

News

Image Credit: Wincomm

Making patient care the focus of technological innovation is about meeting patient needs, yes, but often it’s also about making sure medical professionals have the tools available to do their jobs more easily and efficiently.

Wincomm specializes in creating those tools that healthcare workers need to improve patient outcomes, and the WMP-22U is just such a tool.

WMP-22U

Moving forward, the company is heavily interested in the needs of the care and recovery units in medical facilities, too. The WMP-22U AIO PC is designed to be paired with a mobile medical cart that has the power to manage a patient’s care across shifts, floors or wherever it needs to be used.

The Intel Core Ultra Processor 225U / 255U is the brains of the unit, and some the big advantages come from its flexibility and always-on availability. It has three hot-swappable batteries and 1.5KV isolated LAN/COM Ports to keep the power on and the display accurate up to the second, and the 21.5” FHD Diagnostic Panel w/P-cap Touch is easy to manage and use for the staff.

WMP-22U is also prepared for future medical care, like Wincomm’s other products. It’s able to support Gen AI right now thanks to the Intel Core Ultra CPU and its up to 22.5 TOPS, so when those functions become desirable, this PC is ready.

Wincomm’s healthcare-ready panel PCs can be deployed anywhere to meet the demand for telemedicine, self-service kiosks, and intelligent hospital displays.