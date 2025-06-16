Application Highlight: Infineon Healthcare Ecosystem Offers Secure Convenience

Healthcare and medical technology have been growing in importance in both the embedded computing world and in patient care, and Infineon is making sure that these innovations are both as safe and secure as possible across use cases and applications. The market for medical electronics is currently expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10 percent worldwide, according to recent studies.

Infineon has said that currently, more than two million medical devices are already in use by healthcare professionals. These include ventilators, scanners, pumps, and countless other devices that support the monitoring, screening, diagnosis, and treatment of patients.

Meanwhile, the trend toward digital transformation is incorporating IoT solutions into many of these devices, connecting them to the broader internet and remote facilities. Smart devices are now a major part of medical treatment, and that’s only growing.

These connected devices are being used for preventative care and to enable remote healthcare from patients’ homes. Meanwhile, consumers have gotten much more health-conscious and concerned with healthy lifestyles, and they are focused on prevention and maintenance rather than treatment.

While medical professionals are seeking to be preventative whenever possible, consumers are also trying to stay more in tune and aware of fitness and health. This is driving the demand for wearable health devices like medical wristbands and smart watches with health tracking features.

All these trends are combining to drive the need for blood oxygen saturation monitors, sleep trackers, ECG sensors, and heart health monitors for wide consumer uses, and for smart thermometers and connected inhalers as medical treatments at home to give medics access to a much bigger dataset as patients go about their daily lives.

Application Use Case

Even though the benefits of improved health awareness, monitoring, and care thanks to connected healthcare are well-understood and compelling, they introduce the possibility of major data security, privacy, and cybersecurity threats.

In both clinical and private home health settings, device and data security are critical. Electronic health cards, which are growing in popularity and applications, are just as vulnerable and important to secure. Medical wearables don’t usually contain the same kind of sensitive data, but they still must combine security with seamless connectivity, long battery lifetimes, small form factors, ease of integration, and sensor accuracy.

The Products

Infineon has a wide range of products and solutions that are tailored to all medical and healthcare device designs. The company has fielded key embedded solutions everywhere from ICU equipment and ventilators to consumer wearables and electronic health cards.

Infineon’s SLE 78 controller family was designed to meet all e-health card requirements by combining Integrity Guard security technology with future-proof storage capabilities extending over 10 years, all in a convenient form factor.

For major devices like ventilators, Infineon has designed its portfolio to meet the highest quality standards and safety-certified development processes. The company’s CoolMOS, OptiMOS, and CoolSET power supply and management devices, XENSIV sensors, and OPTIGA Trust authentication and secured connectivity solutions are all tuned to the stringent needs and expectations of the healthcare industry.

On the wearables side, Infineon offers everything from RF, sensors, and connectivity to power, memory, and security. As an example, the company’s medication inhaler bundles high-performance PSoC microcontrollers and XENSIV pressure sensors with the AIROC Bluetooth/Wi-Fi connectivity and OPTIGA Trust authentication solutions. All of that in a hand-held, convenient form factor secured against loss and intrusion. Inifneon offers similar expertise and product lines to hearing aid manufacturers, setting a new performance benchmark for MEMS microphones.

Infineon is making healthcare devices more effective, convenient, and secure across the spectrum of applications. If your next project is in the medical arena, look to Infineon for the partner you need.

