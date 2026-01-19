albatron.ai Introduces TALO-F1200GU Time-Synchronized INS for AMRs, Drones, and Robotics

Image Credit: albatron.ai

albatron.ai introduced its TALO-F1200GU, a compact, time-synchronized inertial navigation system (INS) built on the Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC and engineered to deliver efficient consistency to time-delicate data for autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), drones, and robotic applications. The TALO-F1200GU is the first product in albatron.ai’s NeuronEdge solution portfolio.

“Robotics performance is increasingly defined by data quality and timing integrity,” said Thomas Su, VP at albatron.ai. “As we expand our focus on the AMR, drone and robotics industry, the TALO-F1200GU is our first new product release—built to help developers reduce time spent on synchronization and calibration so they can focus on autonomy that performs reliably in real-world environments.”

Highlights:

Hardware-level, nanosecond time management

Supports timestamps amongst sensors at the source while enhancing cross-sensor consistency for reliable sensor fusion and improved datasets

Integrated GNSS and IMU for precise navigation

Centimeter-level positioning and sub-degree position estimation

Edge computing based on Xilinx MPSoC

Real-time processing reduces load on the main controller and enables on-device validation

Benefits:

Reduce integration and calibration effort

Improve motion quality and stability

Shorten time-to-market

NeuronEdge

According to the press release, NeuronEdge is a unified hardware architecture offereing edge-level synchronization and ultra-low latency for robotic applications. It is modeled after the human nervous system and connects perception, computation, and actuation through time-aligned, deterministic transmissions.

Built around five core products (AI Controller, Inertial Sensor Module, gPTP and PTP Switch Module, Inertial Navigation System and Sensor Bridge Module) that effortlessly collaborate to allow synchronized perception, reliable data transmission, precise motion control, and AI-driven intelligence for next-generation robots.

