New Mini IR Sensors Ready for Industrial or Consumer

By Ken Briodagh Senior Technology Editor OpenSystems Media, LLC

Vishay Intertechnology has introduced three miniaturized infrared (IR) sensor modules for programmable remote control systems and have modular carrier output for code learning systems.

These sensor modules were designed for industrial warehouse robotics remote controls in addition to consumer electronics, Vishay said in the release.

The new sensors, the dual-lens TSMP95000 and single-lens TSMP96000 and TSMP98000, all feature modulated carrier output for code learning applications, bandwidth from 30 kHz to 60 kHz for better resistance to noise, higher ESD withstand capability to the 12 kV human body model, improved performance under strong DC light, and a wide supply voltage range from 2.0 V to 5.5 V with low typical power consumption of 0.35 mA at 3.3 V. All of these features combine to combat the risk of ambient light conditions interfering with the remotes and failing to operate at peak efficiency.

To keep the design as simple as possible to ensure reliability in the home or the warehouse, the devices combine photodiodes and a preamplifier in a single epoxy package that doubles as an IR filter. They offer TTL and CMOS compatibility and typical irradiance of 12 mW/m2 with a transmission distance of 1.8 m when used with a single TSAL6200 emitter. The devices reportedly provide pin-to-pin replacements for previous generation solutions, and the company is saying that they offer a 50 percent reduction in power consumption while improving performance. The sensor modules are RoHS-compliant and halogen-free.

The company says they have also loaded in a new customized IC, which it has designed with the goal of assuring long term availability and reduced lead times on the products. Samples and production quantities of the TSMP95000, TSMP96000, and TSMP98000 will be available in November 2023, with lead times of six weeks. Pricing for U.S. delivery only starts at $2.50 per piece.