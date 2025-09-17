Embedded Computing Design

OnLogic’s Karbon 520 Series Brings Scalable Edge AI to Industrial Automation, Robotics, and Mobile Systems

September 17, 2025

News

Image Credit: OnLogic

OnLogic launched its AI capable Karbon 520 Series of rugged industrial computers designed to deliver scalable computing to a variety of applications including industrial automation, robotics, and autonomous mobile systems. The Intel powered customizable platform offers an onboard NPU for localized processing as well as up to 96 GB of DDR5 memory and expansion options for innovative workloads, including support for NVIDIA MXM AI GPUs.

“Enhanced by Intel Core Ultra's ruggedization, wide temperature support and integrated NPU, the OnLogic Karbon 520 Series is an ideal solution for demanding edge AI use cases in industrial and mobile environments. From fleet management to factory automation this device is a fantastic example of hardware engineered to address these demanding needs,” says Michael Masci, vice president, product management of the Edge Computing Group, Intel Corporation.

Available options include a passively cooled, fanless design with an operating temperature from -40°C to 70°C. The solution is MIL-STD-810H compliant for reliability in mobile and high-impact use cases.

The series includes a wide range of connectivity options and can be configured with OnLogic's unique ModBay expansion for enhanced I/O flexibility, or PCIe expansion for specialized I/O or GPUs.

Ideal for direct integration into vehicles and other mobile platforms, the Karbon 520 features automotive power input with programmable ignition timing. It has completed thorough EMC testing including 60601-1-2 Medical immunity for healthcare environments.

For more information, visit onlogic.com.

