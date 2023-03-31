Shake Hands with Techman Robot's TM20

Embedded Computing Design

March 31, 2023

Image Credit Techman Robot

Taoyuan, Taiwan. Techman Robot has confirmed the release of the TM20 robotic arm, a smart collaborative robot with powerful AI, weighing in at only 32.8kg,but with the ability to move up to 20kg with a maximum reach of 1300mm on six rotating joints. The robot mitigates energy consumption with a reduction in recharging time as well as having an agile maneuverability in tight spaces.

The TM20 utilizes integrated smart vision to offset positioning errors allowing for quick precise pick-and-place applications. To better attain safety protocols, Techman’s TM Landmark enables real-time updating of the arm position as well as key points in the surrounding area.

Techman’s TM20 is ideal for the following high volume tasks:

  • Packaging and palletizing
  • Massive pick-and-place jobs
  • Material handling
  • Heavy machine tending

For more information, visit tm-robot.com.

