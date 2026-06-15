Embedded Computing Design

The Road to Automate 2026: Vecow Unveils AI-Powered Robotics and Edge Computing Solutions

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

June 15, 2026

Blog

Image Credit: Vecow

During Automate 2026, Vecow will be stationed in the South Hall at Booth 569. It will exhibit its innovative computing platforms purpose-built for industrial automation. The demonstrations will showcase the advancements in robotic vision, motion control, sensor fusion, and real-time edge inference leveraging the power of NVIDIA, Intel, and Qualcomm.

Highlighted will be the EAC-7000 Series, a robotics supercomputer built on the NVIDIA Jetson Thor. The solution utilizes Blackwell GPU architecture and is designed for Agentic AI and humanoid robotics.

Debuting Features:

Massive Memory

  • Built-in 128GB of memory—doubling previous standards—to effortlessly run large language and vision models at the edge.

Extreme AI Performance

  • Delivering up to 2,070 FP4 TFLOPS for lightning-fast high-speed processing.

Omni-Perception

  • Equipped with 16-channel GMSL interfaces to provide comprehensive situational awareness and ultra-low latency multi-sensor data processing.

Vecow will display its EDR-1000, an all-in-one AMR Development Kit that serves as a foundational computing system centered on the NVIDIA Nova Orin reference architecture and ready for NVIDIA Isaac ROS. The solution is powered by the Vecow NAC-1000 core system and offers Bosch 6-axis IMU, altimeters, and IP66-rated protection. Seamless robot-to-cloud synchronization is guaranteed via M12 PoE+ GigE LAN and versatile 5G/4G/WiFi connectivity.

In a collaboration with Holon Robotics, Vecow will showcase its AI-Accelerated Metal Processing platform. The solution leverages the Vecow EVS-3000 with an NVIDIA RTX 3500 Ada GPU and runs on an "Experience-Driven Robotic OS," unifying Generative Physical AI, robots, and sensors into a single control ecosystem. It enables CAD-free path generation and delivers an incredible 85 percent efficiency boost in robot tuning, allowing industrial grinding and welding setups to deploy in just 15 minutes. The ecosystem seamlessly supports major robotic arms including FANUC, ABB, KUKA, and YASKAWA.

Additional Booth Highlights:

Intel Platforms

  • TGS-2000 (Panther Lake) mobile AI efficiency
  • ECX-4000 (Arrow Lake-S) for intensive computing tasks
  • Industrial systems (VCM-2000, ECX-3000/RCX-3000 PEG, EVS-3000) equipped with the Bartlett Lake-S 12 P-Core

Qualcomm Platforms

  • The ACS-1000 and AIC-200 series leverage exceptional performance-per-watt optimization for lightweight robots requiring constant connectivity

For more information, visit vecow.com/dispPageBox/vecow/VecowCP.aspx?ddsPageID=EXHIBITION_EN&dbid=5234112801.

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Chad Cox is the Production Editor at Embedded Computing Design. His responsibilities are centered around content creation, writing and editing, and article research and development. Chad covers industry news and events and is known to interact with various industrial leaders via on-premise visits and online interviews. He is responsible for the digital footprint and dissemination of news via social media posts, advertising creation and the production of newsletters including the Embedded Computing Design’s Daily.

He is well versed in many facets of industrial computing including Edge AI, IoT, Processing, Security, Open Source, and more.

Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature and holds a master’s in education.

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Categories
Industrial - Automation & Robotics
AI & Machine Learning - AI Development Tools & Frameworks
AI & Machine Learning - AI Logic Devices & Workload Acceleration
AI & Machine Learning - Computer Vision & Speech Processing
IoT - Edge Computing
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