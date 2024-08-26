Embedded Computing Design

Vecow and Cogniteam Collaborate to Enhance AMR Management

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

August 26, 2024

News

Image Credit: Vecow

Vecow Co., Ltd announced a collaboration with Cogniteam seeing the integration of Cogniteam’s cloud robotics platform with Vecow’s EAC-6000 series Edge AI Computing System leveraging the NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX system-on-module offering up to 100 TOPS of AI processing power. The goal is to boost the development, management, control, monitoring, and analysis of autonomous mobile robot (AMR) fleets utilizing cloud connectivity.

 

“Vecow is thrilled to partner with Cogniteam,” said James Chen, Product Manager at Vecow. “Through this collaboration, we can offer comprehensive AMR solutions tailored to the needs of our global customers. Moving forward, we plan to further align our NVIDIA Jetson-based products and our x86-based computing platforms with Cogniteam’s technology to deliver application-ready AMR computing solutions.”

Available I/O Interfaces:

  • 6 GigE LAN ports with 4 PoE+
  • USB 3.1 Gen 2
  • 2 USB 3.1
  • 2 COM RS-232/422/485
  • 1 CAN Bus
  • 7 GPIO pins
  • 4 GMSL interfaces with PoE+

According to Vecow, the EAC-6000 series is ideal for edge AI AMR controllers in AI (Artificial Intelligence) and AP (Artificial Perception) applications for precision positioning, real-time 3D mapping, and increased safety features while supporting the NVIDIA JetPack 6.0 software development kit. Integrated with the NVIDIA software stack, Cogniteam’s cloud platform unifies control, management, and deployments of robots and AIoT devices.

Designers can create custom dashboards for live data streaming and secure cloud recording, simplify software deployment, and apply analytics for decision-making. The partnership will aid in the development of robotics utilized in factory automation, logistics, retail, and other AIoT/Industry 4.0 applications.

“We at Cogniteam are delighted to partner with Vecow,” said Dr. Yehuda Elmaliah, CEO of Cogniteam. “This collaboration will significantly shorten the time to market for robotics companies. By leveraging Vecow’s edge compute capabilities, which can run smart AI, alongside Cogniteam's platform, we can swiftly adapt to rapid changes in requirements, driving innovation and efficiency in the robotics industry.”

For more information, visit  vecow.com and cogniteam.com.

 

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design

Debug & Test
