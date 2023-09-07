Embedded Computing Design

IC’Alps Expands to Toulouse

September 07, 2023

IC’Alps Expands to Toulouse
Image Credit: IC’Alps

Grenoble, Frrance. IC’Alps has created an innovative design facility in Toulouse, France comprising of more than 30 engineers focused on automotive needs such as analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits. IC’Alps is staging itself to be an inventive ASIC Design House in EMEA, and pushing boundaries on led drivers, power management, and high-voltage supplies for automotive solutions.

The members include a collection of expertise in the specification, design, verification, characterization, industrial test, and design-in support of ASIC development. With this knowledge, the engineers will design a devoted development cycle including safety frameworks (ASIL A to D, IATF16949-ready).

Jean-Luc Triouleyre, CEO of IC’Alps commented, “The team in our new development center in Toulouse shares a DNA in line with the spirit developed over the past five years within IC'Alps, a determination to get involved in the service of our customers' innovative applications, and a motivation to participate in our growth to become a major player in Europe on demanding markets, notably for the medical, aeronautic and for the increasing automotive sectors.”

Other projects will include HealthTech and DOLIAM*.

“Among several other attractive opportunities, the team has decided to join the ambitious project of IC'Alps and DOLIAM group, with leaders fully committed to the support and success of their customers as well as the fulfilment and development of their employees,” ends Bertrand Clou, Head of IC’Alps Toulouse Design Center.

For more information, visit icalps.com.

*Editor’s Note: parent company of IC’Alps

