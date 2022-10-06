2.5" PICO-ITX Board Powered by ARM
October 06, 2022
News
ICP Germany launched, the ND118T, a small and multifunctional board in the PICO-ITX form factor for low energy consumption in industrial ecosystems.
The ND118T leverages the power of the NXP I.MX8M dual/quad core A53 processor with up to four 1.5 GHz ARM Cortex-A53 plus Cortex-M4 cores and adaptable memory options and interfaces with 4k UltraHD and HDR video features.
According to the company, available expansion options include:
- A Mini PCI Express
- 2 USB3.0
- 1 USB2.0
- 1 USB2.0 OTG
- 1 GbE port
- 1 RS-232/422/485 port
- Raspberry compatible 40-pin GPIO header
Specifications:
- 1.5GHz NXP I.MX8M Cortex A53 Quad-Core SoC
- Up to 4GB 64bit LPDDR4 1600MHz SDRAM
- Up to 32GB eMMC memory
- Micro SD card slot
Applications:
- IoT device
- HMI device
- Display unit
For more information, visit icp-deutschland.de.
Datasheet: files.icp-deutschland.de/produkte.