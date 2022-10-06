2.5" PICO-ITX Board Powered by ARM

Embedded Computing Design

Image Provided by ICP Germany

ICP Germany launched, the ND118T, a small and multifunctional board in the PICO-ITX form factor for low energy consumption in industrial ecosystems.

The ND118T leverages the power of the NXP I.MX8M dual/quad core A53 processor with up to four 1.5 GHz ARM Cortex-A53 plus Cortex-M4 cores and adaptable memory options and interfaces with 4k UltraHD and HDR video features.

According to the company, available expansion options include:

  • A Mini PCI Express
  • 2 USB3.0
  • 1 USB2.0
  • 1 USB2.0 OTG
  • 1 GbE port
  • 1 RS-232/422/485 port
  • Raspberry compatible 40-pin GPIO header

Specifications:

  • 1.5GHz NXP I.MX8M Cortex A53 Quad-Core SoC
  • Up to 4GB 64bit LPDDR4 1600MHz SDRAM
  • Up to 32GB eMMC memory
  • Micro SD card slot

Applications:

  • IoT device
  • HMI device
  • Display unit

For more information, visit icp-deutschland.de.

Datasheet: files.icp-deutschland.de/produkte.

 

 

