Acer Leverages Advanced AI Performance in a Compact Design with Intel Processors

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

Blog

Image Credit: Acer

Today’s evolving AI applications demand advanced performance, robust security, and flexible connectivity. These high-performance solutions must support space-saving designs in business-class, on-premises environments, and always keep efficiency and ruggedness in mind.

The Acer Veriton M4730G is designed as a compact, on-premises business desktop powered by the Intel Core Ultra Processors. The solution supports the Intel Arc graphics for accelerated graphics/visuals and AI, the OpenVINO Toolkit for advanced AI workloads and inference, and Intel Boost for energy-efficiency, multitasking, and overall CPU performance.

The Veriton M4730G supports 256 GB of DDR5 via four DIMM slots, supporting multiple memory speeds of 6400/5600/5200/5000/4800 MT/s SD RAM , depending on CPU selection.

This dual-channel memory enables the system’s ability to manage fast data transfer speeds between memory and CPU, further supporting multitasking, AI workloads, and data-intensive tasks.

The desktop system is equipped with four SATA3 6.0 Gb/s connectors for connecting traditional hard drives (HDDs) or SATA-based solid-state drives (SSDs) for large-capacity storage, in addition to optional high-speed M.2 PCIe SSDs (Gen4 or Gen5).

In addition to the Inbuilt Intel Graphics, the Veriton M4730G system features an optional dedicated graphic card with 2GB, 4GB, 6GB, or 8GB of memory, as well as two DisplayPort 1.4 and one HDMI 2.1 for more modern connections.

The desktop system supports WLAN communication, specifically, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, and Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. With LAN communication, the

Veriton M4730G supports standard Gigabit Ethernet (10/100/1000 Mb/s) with an optional 2.5 Gbps LAN port for higher-speed networking.

For high-performance expansion, the Veriton system features one PCIe x16 Gen5 slot and one PCIe x4 Gen4, and for wireless networking modules the solution includes two M.2 slots for SSD storage and one M.2 slot for WLAN.

The 168 mm (W) x 265mm (D) x 353mm (H) tower solution is built to run large AI models locally, which attests to the systems’ ability to perform AI inference and training tasks.

The Veriton M4730G on-premises business desktop removes the dependency of the cloud, making it ideal for powering the next generation of AI innovation with the support and power of Intel Core Ultra Processors and Intel graphics.

Intel’s AI Edge Initiative

This blog is part of a series showcasing Intel’s AI Edge initiative, designed to highlight the latest innovations of AI and edge computing. Intel recently unveiled its Intel AI Edge Systems, Edge AI Suites and Open Edge Platform. These solutions are designed to integrate AI into partners’ existing infrastructure, kickstarting development to enhance system reliability and strengthening security.

Intel is co-innovating with its software partners in AI creation and optimization for edge applications, as illustrated by this series of blog posts. Furthermore, Intel is driving innovation alongside its hardware platforms to optimize AI Edge systems for key workloads, offering best fit performance across a range of power levels, sizes and performance options.

To find out more, click here to visit Intel.