APLEX Not Lurking with its PhanTAM-916CRP(H)

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: APLEX

embedded world 2023 had a lot. And if you were unable to attend the show, you missed APLEX Technology’s PhanTAM series stainless steel panel PC and box PC solutions. The PhanTAM series was designed with special hygiene protection built in to prevent dirt, bacteria, and water access.

Aplex released information regarding its PhanTAM-916CRP(H), a 15.6” panel PC powered by 11th Gen. Intel Core i3/i5 BGA type processors.

Features include:

15.6" New Generation Stainless Steel Panel PC

True Flat Front Bezel Design and Grade 304 Stainless Steel Enclosure (Grade 316 for Option)

IP66/IP69K Rated with M12 Connectors

Ultra Slim Front Frame Design

Special Hygienic Bolts on Rear Case

Waterproof Wireless Antenna Covers to Solve the Bend Damage and Easy to Clean

Support Ergonomic Versatile Mounting: VESA Mount 100 x 100 / Swing ARM

Specifications:

Core i5-1145G7E (Quad Core, 8 MB cache, 1.50 GHz)

Core i3-1115G4E (Dual Core, 6 MB cache, 2.20 GHz)

SoC

2 x 260-pin SO-DIMM up to 64GB DDR4 3200MHz

USB 1 x M12 8-pin for 2 x USB 2.0 with waterproof cover

Serial / Parallel 1 x M12 8-pin COM1, RS-232/422/485, default RS-232, with waterproof cover

1 x M12 8-pin for LAN with waterproof cover

1 x M12 3-pin for DC power with waterproof cover

1 x Power switch on the rear

