Embedded Computing Design

APLEX Not Lurking with its PhanTAM-916CRP(H)

By Chad Cox

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

March 20, 2023

News

APLEX Not Lurking with its PhanTAM-916CRP(H)
Image Credit: APLEX

embedded world 2023 had a lot. And if you were unable to attend the show, you missed APLEX Technology’s PhanTAM series stainless steel panel PC and box PC solutions. The PhanTAM series was designed with special hygiene protection built in to prevent dirt, bacteria, and water access.

Aplex released information regarding its PhanTAM-916CRP(H), a 15.6” panel PC powered by 11th Gen. Intel Core i3/i5 BGA type processors.

Features include:

  • 15.6" New Generation Stainless Steel Panel PC
  • True Flat Front Bezel Design and Grade 304 Stainless Steel Enclosure (Grade 316 for Option)
  • IP66/IP69K Rated with M12 Connectors
  • Ultra Slim Front Frame Design
  • Special Hygienic Bolts on Rear Case
  • Waterproof Wireless Antenna Covers to Solve the Bend Damage and Easy to Clean
  • Support Ergonomic Versatile Mounting: VESA Mount 100 x 100 / Swing ARM

Specifications:

  • Core i5-1145G7E (Quad Core, 8 MB cache, 1.50 GHz)
  • Core i3-1115G4E (Dual Core, 6 MB cache, 2.20 GHz)
  • SoC
  • 2 x 260-pin SO-DIMM up to 64GB DDR4 3200MHz
  • USB 1 x M12 8-pin for 2 x USB 2.0 with waterproof cover
  • Serial / Parallel 1 x M12 8-pin COM1, RS-232/422/485, default RS-232, with waterproof cover
  • 1 x M12 8-pin for LAN with waterproof cover
  • 1 x M12 3-pin for DC power with waterproof cover
  • 1 x Power switch on the rear

For more information of Aplex's PhanTAM series, read our Product of the Week here featuring APLEX. 

Subscribe

More from Chad

Categories
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial
Industrial - Automation & Robotics
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
IoT
IoT - Device Management
IoT - Edge Computing
Processing
Processing - Chips & SoCs
Topic Tags
Automotive
Infineon's AURIX™ TC3xx, TC4x, TRAVEO™ T2G & PSoC Families of Microcontrollers Now Support Rust

March 7, 2023

MORE
Networking & 5G
Microchip Technology Announces New Single Pair Ethernet (SPE)10BASE-T1S and 100BASE-T1 Devices

March 13, 2023

MORE
Open Source
Image Credit: RISC-V
RISC-V Summit Europe Embracing the Inevitable

March 20, 2023

MORE
Security
embedded world 2023 Best in Show Winners: Security

March 13, 2023

MORE