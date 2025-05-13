ASRock Industrial Highlights Edge AI Servers, AIoT Platforms, and Next-Gen Motherboards at COMPUTEX 2025

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: ASRock

Taipei, Taiwan. At COMPUTEX 2025, ASRock Industrial (Booth L0818) will be highlighting its latest innovations in Edge AI Server, Robust Edge AIoT Platform, Embedded Computer System, and Industrial motherboards. A must see will be the live demonstrations of ASRock’s InduAgent AI-driven Industrial Agent, AI Pack Station, AI Robotic Orchestration, and SPE Control, the first x86 platform with single-pair Ethernet, demonstrating the effect AI will have in redefining smart factory automation and real-time industrial operations.

AI-driven Live Demos

InduAgent The live demo will showcase the InduAgent Industrial Agent solution that integrates Pega AI’s local LLM-powered AI Agent with AOI for PCBA defect inspection, running on iEPF-10000S Robust Edge AIoT Platform. The AI Agent inspects defect data in real time, routinely reviews issues, and offers intelligent improvement recommendations, all managed at the edge without cloud dependency.

SPE Control According to ASRock Industrial, its SBC-252 is the first x86 platform to feature Microchip’s 10BASE-T1S single-pair Ethernet, allowing simplified, cost-efficient Ethernet connectivity for industrial and automotive applications. Through a compact, low-latency architecture and multi-drop network topology, the SBC-252 highlights real-time control of field devices in automotive systems. The demo highlights how SPE-powered control can transform smart automation, robotics, and automotive by reducing wiring complexity, system cost, weight, and optimizing bandwidth.

AI Pack Station A joint presentation by ASRock Industrial and Solomon, this demonstration will leverage the iEP-6010E Series, powered by NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX SOM and SOLOMON Meta-aivi AR+AI vision system. Highlights will include real-world scenarios such as AI-guided packing SOP and enhancing operational efficiency and increasing accuracy. It is ideal for AI-driven applications across education, manufacturing, and public infrastructure.

AI Robotic Orchestration ASRock Industrial and cpc will exhibit synchronized dual robotic arms operated by iEP-5010G Industrial IoT controllers through EtherCAT. The iEP-5010G supports IEC 61499 open automation architecture and is compliant with IEC 62443-4-1/4-2 international industrial cybersecurity standards.



Latest Products

Edge AI Server and Robust Edge AIoT Platform Featured will be the newly launched iEPF-14000S, a high-performing Edge AI Server engineered for compute-intensive edge applications. The platform leverages the Intel Xeon 6700/6500 CPUs, up to 12 PCIe slots for four GPUs, 1TB DDR5 ECC memory, and IPMI remote management offering enhanced AI performance, scalability, and control at the edge.



Also showcased will be Intel-powered edge AI solutions, including iEP(F)-9030 Series, iEP-7040E, iEP-5020G, iEP-5010G Robust Edge AIoT Platform. The NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit will be highlighted for its ability to meet demanding AI workloads. The iEP-6010E Series supports Super Mode with Jetson Orin NX/Nano and JetPack 6.2 SDK, supporting up to 2X faster generative AI performance.

Embedded Computer Systems and Motherboards NUC(S) Ultra 200 BOX iBOX Ultra 200 Series powered by Intel Core Ultra 200H processors 4X4 BOX-AI300 Series, featuring AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors DSF-A6000 with AMD Ryzen Embedded R-Series



An expanded lineup of industrial motherboards will be on display. The motherboards are built on the powerful Intel Xeon 6, Core Ultra, Atom and AMD Ryzen Embedded 8000 Series processors.

For more information, visit asrockind.com.