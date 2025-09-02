Avalue Introduces ARC-39 Series Rugged Panel PCs for Smart Manufacturing, Retail, and Logistics

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Avalue

Avalue introduced its Intel Alder-Lake N/ Amston Lake/ Twin Lake powered ARC-39 series available in seven various sizes and highlighted IET (Intelligent Expansion Technology) modular expansion design offering flexibility and customization.

The seven models include the ARC-1039, ARC-10W39, ARC-1239, ARC-1539, ARC-15W39, ARC-18W39, and ARC-21W39 ranging in size from 10.1” to 21.5”. According to Avalue, all models are integrated with Intel N97/ X7433RE /N150 processors with optional enhancements to higher-end Intel Core 3 Processor N305/ N355 with support up to 16GB of DDR5 SO-DIMM memory.



Rugged features consist of shock (20G) and vibration (2Grms) resistance that complies with MIL-STD-810G standards as well as a IP65 rated front panel for water and dust resistance, while the rear panel is rated IP41. Customers have a choice between Full Flat PCAP multi-touch or 5-wire resistive touch panels. The resistive touch models also support a wide operating temperature range of -20°C to 60°C.

By employing swappable IET modules, users can quickly expand I/O interfaces as required, including the addition of USB, HDMI, CAN Bus, RS-232, or other customized functions.

Ideal Edge Applications:

Smart Manufacturing & Industrial Automation:

Designed to use as an HMI (Human-Machine Interface) or production line control panel

IET module allows flexible I/O expansion to connect various sensors and control devices for real-time production monitoring and data acquisition

Smart Retail & Transportation:

Serves as a self-service kiosk, digital signage, or in-vehicle infotainment system

IET module can be equipped with 5G or LTE modules for high-speed wireless connectivity

Logistics & Warehouse Management:

Deployed as a forklift operation terminal, control panel for automated guided vehicles (AGVs), or HMI for warehouse management systems

For more information, visit avalue.com/en.



