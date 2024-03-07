Embedded Computing Design

Avnet Abacus to Showcase Innovative Industrial Solutions at embedded world 2024

March 07, 2024

News

Image Credit: Avnet Abacus

Avnet Abacus will be exhibiting at embedded world 2024 in Nuremberg, Germany, from April 9-11 with its motto, 'Making Ideas Reality'. Attendees at Hall 3A, Booth 125, will highlight a variety of solutions and demonstrations including a Live Cooking Area, Industrial Automation Area, Industrial Solution Area, and Mesh Network Area. 

Live Cooking Area

  • Will offer a demonstration to show the innovative technology behind the Thermomix cooking appliance

Industrial Automation Area 

  • Area will demonstrate innovations developed to boost efficiency in manufacturing applications

Industrial Solution Area

  • Presentations will deliver a thorough set of solutions targeting the needs of varied industries

Mesh Network Area 

  • Learn how integrated ecosystems can lead to more effective and seamless operations

At embedded world, Avnet Abacus will also be showcasing its strong partnerships including Molex, Mornsun, Murata, TDK, XP Power, Phoenix Contact, and Delta.

For more information, visit my.avnet.com/abacus/.

 

 

 

