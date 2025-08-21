Building Embedded Systems with Sealevel + GenAI Insights from Soracom

In this episode of Embedded Insiders, Contributing Editor Rich Nass chats with Earle Foster, Senior Vice President of Sales at Sealevel Systems, about how to build embedded systems without starting from scratch. They explore when to rely on fully custom and off-the-shelf components, and where semi-custom solutions are most suitable.

Later, Ken talks with Soracom Co-Founder and CTO Kenta Yasukawa about the company’s latest GenAI developments, with a brief mention of our upcoming AI at the Edge Day.

But first, Ken and I break down the latest news on NVIDIA’s H20 chip and developing export regulations around advanced AI chips.