Cadence Unveils Millennium Platform Accelerated Digital Twin

By Ken Briodagh Senior Technology Editor Embedded Computing Design

In a recent release, Cadence Design Systems has announced its Millennium Enterprise Multiphysics Platform, which the company says is the industry’s first hardware/software (HW/SW) accelerated digital twin solution for multiphysics system design and analysis.

Designing mechanical systems for new levels of performance and efficiency has become a key priority in the automotive, aerospace and defense (A&D), energy and turbomachinery industries. These designers need to optimize performance and reduce greenhouse gases, and modeling designs in accurate ways before prototyping or building is critical to that process.

Advances in multiphysics simulation technology can help achieve these goals. Performance, accuracy, capacity and accelerated computing make advanced digital twin simulations possible that can explore design innovations and provide confidence that designs will function as intended before undertaking prototype development and testing.

This first-generation Cadence Millennium M1 is designed to accelerate high-fidelity computational fluid dynamics (CFD) simulations, and the company says it is available in the cloud or on premises and includes graphics processing units (GPUs) from leading providers, extremely fast interconnections and an enhanced high-fidelity CFD software stack optimized for GPU acceleration and generative AI.

Some key features include:

Performance: Combines GPU-resident CFD solvers with dedicated GPU hardware to provide supercomputer-equivalent throughput per GPU of up to 1000 CPU cores

Efficiency: Reduces turnaround time from weeks to hours with 20X better energy efficiency compared to its CPU equivalent

Accuracy: Leverages Cadence Fidelity CFD solvers to address complex simulation challenges

High-Performance Computing: Built with an extensible architecture and massively scalable Fidelity solvers to provide near-linear scalability on multiple GPU nodes

AI Digital Twin: Rapid generation of high-quality multiphysics data enables generative AI to create fast and reliable digital twin visualizations of the optimal system design solution

Turnkey Solution: Couples GPU compute with modern and scalable CFD solvers, providing an optimized environment for accelerated CFD and multidisciplinary design and optimization

Flexibility: Available with GPUs from leading vendors, in the cloud with minimum 8 GPU configurations, or on premises with a minimum 32 GPU configuration—providing a flexible and scalable solution to fit each customer’s deployment needs

“Throughout our 35-year history, Cadence has been focused on increasing performance with no loss of accuracy for the most challenging computational applications. Algorithmic throughput remains a key priority, and we’re now leveraging generative AI to harvest knowledge gained from massive quantities of design and simulation data,” said Ben Gu, corporate VP of R&D for multiphysics systems analysis at Cadence. “Our revolutionary Millennium platform is a giant leap forward, delivering unprecedented acceleration and scalability of digital twin and AI applications. CFD is poised to benefit greatly from performance and efficiency gains, and the tremendous power of the Millennium M1 is disrupting industries that must explore more design innovations and bring them to market faster.”

The Millennium M1 is available today for early adopters.