Customized DIY Cold Plates for Precise Attachment to Hot Electronic Devices

By Chad Cox Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Provided by ATS.

Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. (ATS) is now delivering DIY cold plates for engineers to custom fit onto devices where electronics need to be thermally managed for accurate implementation.

ATS’s family of DIY aluminum cold plates allow engineers to safely drill holes in a mounting pattern that matches the specific connection points of hot devices that need cooling, such as IGBTs, MOSFETs, or other power electronics.

Each of ATS’s cold plates includes an etched, no-drill zone to provide a visual exclusion guide. When the right placement and design are determined, ATS will manufacture the cold plates to specifics.

According to ATS, its cold plates (manufactured in the USA) provide focused cooling by shifting heat from a hot device to a liquid that flows to a remote heat exchanger and dissipates into either the ambient or to another liquid in a secondary cooling system.

Each cold plate’s internal, mini-channel fin structure enhances the surface area to maximize heat transfer with low pressure drop characteristics and provides uniform cold plate surface temperature.

ATS cold plates have shown to provide more than 30% better thermal performance than other available cold plates.

ATS’s DIY Cold Plates have been successfully used to create custom cold plates for EV Motorcycles, Military Vehicles, Commercial Aircraft, Electric Vehicles, High Performance Computing, and any application where air cooling is insufficient.

For More information about DIY cold plates, visit qats.com.