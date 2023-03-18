DFI Launches Ruggedized IP69K Rated Waterproof Industrial Computer ECX700-AL

Press Release

Image Credit: DFI

DFI, the global provider of industrial computers, has introduced its ECX700-AL ruggedized x86 PC for outdoor edge computing applications. Its impeccable performance capabilities, compact size, and high durability make it the ideal solution for outdoor operations. The ECX700-AL is a rugged computer with a waterproof and dust-proof design to withstand harsh environments and any type of climate. Stable performance is ensured with its wide operating temperature of -40 to 70 degrees Celsius. It is also equipped with a smart vent that drains water automatically, preventing typical problems such as condensation within the system or excessive heat.

An external SIM slot provides convenience for users when changing SIM cards, and the high-gain antenna delivers a high-quality signal. Versatile I/O settings including a combo port that supports 2 CANs and 2 COMs as well as selective display ports (HDMI/VGA) help integrators meet demands for various applications.

Powerful outdoor IoT edge computing features facilitate data collection and transmission for traffic management, green energy facilities, meteorological stations, shore facilities, and high-altitude or high-latitude locations. Implementation is also enabled for factories and manufacturing facilities with high humidity and extreme temperatures, such as refrigeration equipment factories.

Key Features: