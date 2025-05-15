ECS to Unveil AI PCs, Servers, and Space-Tech at COMPUTEX 2025

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Elitegroup Computer Systems Elitegroup Computer Systems (ECS) will unveil its comprehensive portfolio of cutting-edge AI- powered solutions at COMPUTEX 2025. Visitors to Hall 1, Booth I0118 will see demonstrations including the Ultra-Portable Series, Commercial Notebooks, Chromebooks, Commercial Motherboards, the complete LIVA Mini PC lineup, Server solutions, and the EliteSpace OBC.

Ultra-Portable AI Laptops

ECS will unveil its latest lineup of AI-powered laptops designed to meet the progressing demands of professionals and mobile users. The series includes the 14-inch UP42AR, UP42KP, and UP42PW, and the 15.3-inch UP52 series, featuring the UP52PW model.

The laptops support a variety of processors including Intel Core Ultra Series 2, AMD Krackan Point, and Snapdragon X Plus. Available are dual-slot DDR5 memory and storage options of up to 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD delivering seamless operation and rapid data access for the most demanding workloads. Connectivity is ensured via tri-band WLAN support while USB4 technology offers data transmission speeds of up to 40Gb/s.

Next-Gen Computing

On display will be the Q870H8-M and B860H8-M8 motherboards, utilizing the latest Intel Core Ultra processors (LGA 1851) delivering a powerful combination of speed, expandability, and connectivity, ideal for AI applications, digital workloads, and immersive content creation.

Q870H8-M

192GB DDR5 5600

PCIe Gen5 & Gen4 x16 slots

dual M.2 SSDs (Gen5 & Gen4)

Gigabit LAN

Quad Display Outputs (2x DisplayPort, HDMI, VGA)

B860H8-M8:

96GB DDR5 6400

USB4 & USB 3.2 Gen2x2 (40Gbps)

PCIe Gen5

dual M.2 SSDs

M.2 WLAN

2.5G LAN

DisplayPort + dual HDMI + VGA

LIVA Mini PC:

Another booth highlight will be the latest LIVA Z and One series Mini PCs leveraging a range of Intel Core Ultra and AMD Ryzen AI processors. The new LIVA Z11 PLUS, Z10 PLUS, Z8 PLUS, Z6 PLUS, and Z4 models support up to four 4K displays, dual SSDs, DDR5/DDR4 memory, dual LAN, WLAN, USB4 connectivity, and multiple USB ports.

The LIVA One series models include the SF110-Q870, SF110-B860, and One PRO600, featuring Intel LGA1851 and AMD AM5 sockets, support for 96GB DDR5 RAM, dual M.2 storage, Intel vPro, DASH, and TPM 2.0.

Scalable GPU Server:

ECS will introduce a lineup of GPU servers designed for AI and high-performance computing needs. The servers range from compact desktop systems for edge AI to high-density 4U and 6U models supporting up to 8 GPU cards.

EliteSpace OBC:

In an expansion of its aerospace technology portfolio, ECS is charting into low-orbit satellite development. Leading the charge is the EliteSpace OBC development kit that delivers a comprehensive suite of high-performance, compact onboard computers designed for CubeSat missions, advanced research, and academic programs.

This solution comprises simulation kits, development boards, and flight-ready models. The EliteSpace OBC is set to make its inaugural orbital debut aboard National Cheng Kung University’s Lilium3 CubeSat in Q4 2025.

The EliteSpace OBC series delivers exceptional performance and flexibility through its patented COTS architecture and by leveraging the ARM Cortex‑M7 processor complete with integrated flight software. For space operation, the systems support robust I/O capabilities and engineered shielding against signal interference.

For more information, visit https://www.ecs.com.tw/tw/.